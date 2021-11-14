Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $15.80. Brilliant Earth Group shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 5,297 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,048,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

