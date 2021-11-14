Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15. The firm has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.