Brokerages Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.04. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEL. Truist boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

Shares of AEL opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $38.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

