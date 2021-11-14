Brokerages Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.80 Million

Analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to report sales of $260.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.50 million and the highest is $263.10 million. Bentley Systems reported sales of $219.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $956.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $951.70 million to $960.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The company had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,788. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $9,881,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,984,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,521,000 after purchasing an additional 394,794 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

