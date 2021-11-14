Brokerages Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Announce $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings per share of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 795.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $7.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of CLR opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 108,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $808,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 54.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 248,864 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Continental Resources by 47.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Continental Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

