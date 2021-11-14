Brokerages Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Ferro posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 550,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 402,588 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,280,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after purchasing an additional 177,859 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 346.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 72,452 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferro stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.35. 435,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. Ferro has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

