Brokerages Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,872. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $84.82 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

