Brokerages Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will announce sales of $21.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.90 million. Kymera Therapeutics posted sales of $12.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $87.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.22 million to $137.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $88.32 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KYMR. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 33,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,030,793.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,775 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KYMR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,420. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.