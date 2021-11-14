Brokerages Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will announce sales of $21.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.90 million. Kymera Therapeutics posted sales of $12.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $87.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.22 million to $137.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $88.32 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KYMR. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 33,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,030,793.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,775 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KYMR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,420. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

