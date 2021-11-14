Brokerages Anticipate Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Post $0.81 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Navient reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,206. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. Navient has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,585 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Navient by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Navient by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,531,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 640,225 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

