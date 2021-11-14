Brokerages Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.04 Million

Brokerages expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to post sales of $47.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. Camden National reported sales of $49.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $185.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.35 million to $186.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $186.91 million, with estimates ranging from $184.51 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAC. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Camden National by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the second quarter valued at $1,287,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 7.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 267.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.91. 15,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $741.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07. Camden National has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.