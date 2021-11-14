Brokerages Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $1.00. Choice Hotels International reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.75.

In other news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,966.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $343,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,065 shares of company stock worth $2,738,622 over the last ninety days. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 577,798 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 82.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 443,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,622,000 after purchasing an additional 200,416 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $20,712,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 608,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.18. The stock had a trading volume of 313,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,068. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $97.51 and a 12-month high of $152.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

