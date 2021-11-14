Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.09 Million

Analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to report sales of $241.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.90 million and the highest is $245.27 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $229.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $938.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $923.70 million to $953.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.34. 316,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,433. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

