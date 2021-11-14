Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.09 Million

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to report sales of $241.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.90 million and the highest is $245.27 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $229.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $938.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $923.70 million to $953.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.34. 316,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,433. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.