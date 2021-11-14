Brokerages Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to post earnings per share of $2.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the lowest is $2.49. M.D.C. posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $9.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

MDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.41. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147,232 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 73,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

