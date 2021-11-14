Brokerages Expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROIV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

