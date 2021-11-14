Brokerages Set Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Target Price at $49.67

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVNW shares. B. Riley started coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.01. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $189,569.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 138,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth $49,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 79.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 162,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 72,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 100,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

