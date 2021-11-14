Brokerages Set Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT at $48.68

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.68.

BOWFF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.49. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $44.68.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $95.74 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

