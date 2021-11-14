Brokerages Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price at $2,669.85

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,683.79.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Booking stock traded down $27.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,451.65. 315,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,433.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,312.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

