Brokerages Set Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Price Target at GBX 229.43

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 225.86 ($2.95).

CNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 183.10 ($2.39) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £914.16 million and a P/E ratio of -7.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 187.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 283.66. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71).

In other news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £182,781.90 ($238,805.72).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

