Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Target Price at $85.60

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of CCOI stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.73. 114,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 155.46 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.03.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 644.00%.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $177,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $141,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,970 shares of company stock valued at $656,590 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

