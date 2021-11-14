Brokerages Set McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Target Price at $90.75

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $81.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 360,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,210,000 after buying an additional 119,751 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

