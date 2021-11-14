Brokerages Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT at $34.67

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.94.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.