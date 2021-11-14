Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target at $67.29

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.29.
Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,615. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98.
In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,122.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $4,123,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $684,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $9,604,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
