Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target at $67.29

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,615. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,122.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $4,123,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $684,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $9,604,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

