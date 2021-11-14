Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ensign Energy Services Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.92). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.65 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.16.

ESI opened at C$1.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.72. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$2.50. The firm has a market cap of C$305.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

