Brokers Issue Forecasts for Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Icahn Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icahn Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.06 and a beta of 0.97. Icahn Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.14) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.02%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 90.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

