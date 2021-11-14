Brokers Offer Predictions for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

SEAS stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $70.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $47,187,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 538,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

