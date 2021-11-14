Brokers Set Expectations for Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MWA. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

NYSE:MWA opened at $14.66 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $84,961.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth $42,001,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,161,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,897,000 after buying an additional 1,714,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after buying an additional 721,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,106,000 after buying an additional 691,298 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

