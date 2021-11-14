Brokers Set Expectations for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Tempest Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the company will earn ($1.45) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempest Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

TPST stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 10.09. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

