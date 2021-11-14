Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $121.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $114.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.25 and its 200-day moving average is $96.19. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $430,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

