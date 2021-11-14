BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

BRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

BRP traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $40.86. 160,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,747. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 204.30 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BRP Group by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 79.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 67.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

