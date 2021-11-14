BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.
BRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.
BRP traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $40.86. 160,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,747. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 204.30 and a beta of 1.53.
In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BRP Group by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 79.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 67.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
Further Reading: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.