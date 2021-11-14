Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$21.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as C$17.89 and last traded at C$17.72, with a volume of 17647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.60.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HOM.U. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.11.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$536.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.44%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.