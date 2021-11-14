Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMBL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.13.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Bumble has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bumble will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $5,224,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bumble by 311.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,032,000 after buying an additional 4,140,121 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $124,760,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 192.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,615,000 after buying an additional 1,390,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bumble by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,824,000 after buying an additional 1,354,655 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

