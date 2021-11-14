Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,175.83 ($28.43).

BRBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,945 ($25.41), for a total transaction of £447,350 ($584,465.64).

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,936.50 ($25.30) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.68. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,592 ($20.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,875.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,012.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.