Burcon NutraScience (BRCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BRCN opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64. Burcon NutraScience has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Burcon NutraScience from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burcon NutraScience by 101.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter worth $400,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

