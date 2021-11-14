Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $181.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.72 and its 200-day moving average is $147.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.20 and a twelve month high of $182.58.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.08.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,594 shares of company stock worth $38,055,685. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

