Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Cut to GBX 220

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNE. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt lowered Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 225.86 ($2.95).

CNE opened at GBX 183.10 ($2.39) on Friday. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a market cap of £914.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 187.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 283.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($238,805.72).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

