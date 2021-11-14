California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of SITE Centers worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 47.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITC. KeyCorp upped their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

