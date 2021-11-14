California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,337 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,934,000 after buying an additional 50,675 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,326,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 946.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,716,000 after buying an additional 607,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $164.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.