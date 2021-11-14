California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.56 Million Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 92.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Ubiquiti by 52.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ubiquiti by 121.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ubiquiti by 761.1% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UI opened at $305.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.47. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.11 and a 1 year high of $401.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 90.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

