California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,805 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 36,083 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.26. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.98.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

