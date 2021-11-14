California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,941 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Jack in the Box by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Jack in the Box by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth $7,076,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $100.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day moving average is $107.73. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.31 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.