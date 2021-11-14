California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,972 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth $160,015,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 181.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,895 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 21,676.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,324,000 after buying an additional 580,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veracyte by 18.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,135,000 after buying an additional 389,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth $19,726,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

