California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,803 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the second quarter worth $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the second quarter worth $191,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $259,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Primo Water in the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the second quarter worth $342,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRMW stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 104,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,979,706.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $157,921.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 463,945 shares of company stock worth $8,467,725. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

