Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ELY. Compass Point raised shares of Callaway Golf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.