Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.30

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.30 and last traded at $47.58, with a volume of 5999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

CAMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Camtek by 1.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Camtek by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after buying an additional 220,487 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Camtek by 252.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after buying an additional 423,503 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Camtek by 11.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

