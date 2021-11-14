Canaccord Genuity Raises Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$66.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDPYF. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.06.

CDPYF opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $50.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

