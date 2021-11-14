Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

CANO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

CANO stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $116,858.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

