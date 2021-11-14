CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives C$10.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.54.

DBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TSE DBM traded up C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$7.33. 204,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,187. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$635.42 million and a P/E ratio of 5.43. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.13 and a twelve month high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$756.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$773.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

