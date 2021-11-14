Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,272 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank owned 0.44% of Capital City Bank Group worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 81,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense bought 4,584 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,032.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $477.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

