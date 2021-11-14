Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WES. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

NYSE WES opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $339,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,518,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

