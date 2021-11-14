Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 146.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,540 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after acquiring an additional 435,323 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

